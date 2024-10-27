Spurs boss Postecoglou confident Moore can handle sudden fame

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou believes 16 year-old Mikey Moore can handle his newfound fame.

Postecoglou believes Moore has taken his elevation in stride.

He said, "If it was me for my kids, I'd certainly be frightened about it. But hopefully young people are getting educated along the way, they have probably seen others and understand that.

"The people around them are really important. Clubs are more aware of these sort of issues, which could potentially happen. Again, whether it's today or 20 years ago, there are always pitfalls that are potentially there. I can only speak about Mikey and from what I have seen, I think he's well equipped to handle whatever challenges are there.

"Players develop differently so you keep an open mind. There's no doubt when we brought Mikey up last year and he played a couple of times in the Under-21s, he stood out. Simon Davies and the guys in the academy were really strong about his potential, how he trains, his behaviour.

"As soon as he came into the training environment he showed no fear and that was the first thing you kinda noticed. He settled in really well. With others you think they probably need more time.

"There's some others in there. In pre-season he was always a stand out for us. There are some others in there, some young boys who are starting to make some inroads, some a bit younger around the 15/16 age group. If you go through a successful period it’s more sustainable if you’ve got players at the club coming through."