Spurs boss Postecoglou bristles: People think I don't care about set-pieces

Tottenham's defending at set pieces is an area where they must improve very soon.

That is the view of boss Ange Postecoglou, who spoke after their 1-0 loss to Arsenal.

Spurs had more possession and shots in the game, but were unable to create meaningful chances to carve open Arsenal.

Asked about the set piece issue, with Gabriel Magalhaes’ winner the 10th dead ball goal they have conceded under Postecoglou, the Australian replied: "I know, I know, for some reason people think I don't care about set pieces and it's a narrative that you can keep going on for ages and ages. I understand that.

"Like I said, we work on them all the time like we do for every other team. You know that they're a threat, as I said, for the most part, we handled them really well today, but we switched off for one and we paid a price and you learn from that and you move on.

"But it is what it is, you know, it's my burden to carry, mate, and I'm happy to do that. It's not like, like I've always said, for me, there's a bigger picture that's at play here that's much more important than the finer details of us getting to where we want to. For us, the way forward is to try to turn the football we're playing now into something meaningful.”