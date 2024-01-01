Postecoglou tells Tottenham fans: I always win in my second year

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has told fans to expect a trophy this season.

Postecoglou was speaking after Sunday's home defeat to Arsenal.

He was asked about a preseason interview where he said "usually in my second season I win things".

He told Sky Sports: "I'll correct myself - I don't usually win things, I always win things in my second year. Nothing's changed.

"I've said it now. I don't say things unless I believe them."

Postecoglou also said: "We had some good opportunities but we created so many more, we just wasted some of our good play. Similar to our other games where we haven't really had that conviction in the front third to take advantage of, whether it's us winning the ball back or getting into that front third and nothing coming of it. You keep opposition teams in the game when you do that."