Spurs boss Postecoglou: Bergvall will get new chance

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says Lucas Bergvall will get a fresh chance in Europe.

Postecoglou substituted Bergvall early into their Europa League win against Qarabag after Radu Dragusin's dismissal.

The manager said on Friday: "Lucas is another one, I think I said before the game, we were really keen to expose him to European football last night.

"Unfortunately it ended prematurely for him and understandably he was disappointed. It doesn’t take away from the fact that is how much we trust him. We wanted him to start last night and he will get plenty of opportunities to play.

"He has come in as a 18 year-old and not really let his age affect the fact that he wants to make a contribution to the club straight away and I’m sure he will."