Spurs boss Postecoglou rejects criticism of Bergvall substitution
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has spoken about one of his substitutions in midweek.

The supporters were not happy to see Lucas Bergvall come off in their eventual 2-1 win over Coventry in the Carabao Cup.

Spurs were behind late in the game, but rallied to go through thanks to a Brennan Johnson last minute winner.

Asked about his subs, Postecoglou stated: “I don't make substitutions by poll, mate. 

“So, I'm sure the fans have got their own opinions, but yeah, Lucas, like I said that's his first sort of significant game time for quite a while. What I didn't want was us pushing guys over the edge today, that's why we took Destiny off at halftime as well.

“We already had a couple of injuries, and I had some pretty good players on the bench that I thought could make an impact, but it doesn't take away from Lucas's performance. I thought he was outstanding tonight. 

“They're going to play a lot of football for us and hopefully getting through tonight, whether it's 90 minutes for Archie or you know, 60, 70 for Lucas, will put them in a good space.”

