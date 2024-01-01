Spurs boss Postecoglou: Bergvall quickly proved himself interesting for us

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits Lucas Bergvall has surprised him.

Postecoglou says the 18 year-old midfielder is already regarded as a first teamer.

He said, "You always do (plan ahead to January). These things are a cycle. A lot of it is flawed because you just don’t know. We weren't sure whether Lucas Bergvall would come straight into the first team or if we had to send him out on loan because he's an 18-year-old player who has just played in the Swedish league, but we saw in the first couple of weeks of training that this guy will be an interesting player.

"How he develops, how Archie (Gray) develops, how Wilson Odobert develops, all these kind of things are factored into it. We know there's still some areas where I look at squad management where we can improve. Again, it's got to be the right person - right player, right person. Johan (Lange) and his team now have already started the process of looking at guys who maybe fit that profile of what we're looking for and if they're available in January, like Radu (Dragusin) was this year and we picked up Lucas last January, then we'll move on it.