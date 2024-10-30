Spurs boss Postecoglou admits Odobert "disappointment"

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed Wilson Odobert is out for some time.

The £25 million summer signing has not been able to impress in recent weeks due to a hamstring problem.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Odobert came back last Thursday as a substitute against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

However, Odobert has suffered a setback in his recovery and will be out for an indefinite period.

As they prepare to take on Manchester City in the league cup in midweek, Postecoglou said: “The only other one missing out which is a bit of a disappointment is Wilson, who has had a setback during the week and it seems like it is a serious one so we're just waiting for more information.”

“It's not exactly the same (injury) but the same area.”