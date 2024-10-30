Tribal Football
Most Read
AGREED? Amorim approves move to Man Utd
Conte warns Napoli over AC Milan attacker Leao threat
Ten Hag felt let down by 3 Man Utd stars which led to sacking
Scholes: Man Utd worse than when Ten Hag arrived

Spurs boss Postecoglou admits Odobert "disappointment"

Ansser Sadiq
Spurs boss Postecoglou admits Odobert "disappointment"
Spurs boss Postecoglou admits Odobert "disappointment"Action Plus
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed Wilson Odobert is out for some time.

The £25 million summer signing has not been able to impress in recent weeks due to a hamstring problem.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Odobert came back last Thursday as a substitute against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

However, Odobert has suffered a setback in his recovery and will be out for an indefinite period.

As they prepare to take on Manchester City in the league cup in midweek, Postecoglou said: “The only other one missing out which is a bit of a disappointment is Wilson, who has had a setback during the week and it seems like it is a serious one so we're just waiting for more information.”

“It's not exactly the same (injury) but the same area.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueOdobert WilsonTottenham
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola wary of asking too much from academy kids in Cup
Weah reveals he is a lifelong Tottenham supporter
Spurs loanee Solomon makes cameo for Leeds as he returns from injury