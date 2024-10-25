Spurs boss Postecoglou admits Moore emergence "exciting"

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has heaped praise on youngster Mikey Moore.

The attacker put in a terrific display as Spurs beat AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

Asked about Moore, given attacker James Maddison had also praised him post-game, Postecoglou stated:

“It’s pretty hard for me to keep a lid on it now ain’t it?! He was exciting. You cannot deny it. There is no point denying it. I love the way Mikey is taking all in his stride, he works hard every day. He wants to develop, he understands that this is a journey.

“It’s very easy for a young guy like him, who has just turned 17, to feel like he has somehow made it, but you never get that sense. It’s exciting, it is. You have got such a young player, who wants that responsibility to make an impact, rather than just sometimes with young players they are a bit worried about making mistakes. He is developing well.

“We have to be really careful about how we use him, and when we use him, that is the key for us, particularly in these early stages. I have no fear throwing him in, absolutely not. I know and I see it every day, he’s a great young player and definitely more to come.”

He added: “”He handles it all very well, I still think he has got a bit of growing to do. When I look at him, he certainly has in the last 6-12 months, but with all these things, rightly so, you are worried about putting too much pressure on players. Particularly in today’s world. But the thing that gives me most confidence is how he is handling everything.

“I don’t think if he does hear what Maddison said about him will affect him tomorrow. That’s the key thing for us. It’s exciting. I was excited. I wanted us to pass him the ball. Keep giving him the ball. Great to see.”