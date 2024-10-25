Postecoglou says Euro games ideal for Spurs kid Bergvall

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has explained the fitness of Lucas Bergvall.

The midfielder looked as though he was in discomfort against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

While fans may have feared an injury, after the win, Postecoglou confirmed it was only cramp.

He stated to reporters: “He's alright, he's just cramping up. Again, he hasn't played a lot. 

“I thought both him and Archie worked awfully hard tonight and, like I said, they're 18 and so for us it's pretty exciting that they're making an impact at the moment and knowing that there is so much more of them to come.

“I think these European games are a great foundation for them. It's a different challenge and I think you see growth in them every time they go out there. Apart from tiredness he's ok.”

