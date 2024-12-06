Udogie urges Spurs unity after defeat at Bournemouth

Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie defended his team last night after a tough loss away from home.

The Premier League giants were beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth and find themselves in 10th spot after 14th matches.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the result was damning, Udogie is remaining positive and believes they can right the ship.

He stated post-game: "We came here to win and it didn't go that way. We have to stay together and focus on the next game.

"They played their game. It was a tough game.

"Big disappointment to concede a goal like this.

"It's not the best time for us with injuries but as a group we have to stick together."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play