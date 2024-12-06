Adams: Bournemouth produced huge performance for victory over Spurs

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams was delighted with his contribution to a 1-0 win over Tottenham.

The American was at the heart of the team’s performance in midfield, stifling the illustrious visitors.

Spurs were unable to play their natural game and were on the back foot for most of the second half.

Post-game, Adams stated: "It was a huge performance from us. We knew the game would demand a lot. We had to suffer at times but we came out on top and it's huge.

"A good run of games for me so far. We have a great team, a great manager who is easing me back into it.

"We won a lot of big games but we could have done better in a lot of other games we could have won.

"We have to stay steady, continue building momentum. We're getting there."

