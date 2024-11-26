Sportsbank willing to fund Palace January market campaign

Sportsbank are closing on buying into Crystal Palace.

Palace director John Textor is now in a final round of discussions about selling his 45 per cent in the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Daily Mail says Sportsbank has the backing of investors from UAE and the US.

It's suggested Textor will sell his stake for £200-230m.

However, it is too early to say if there are other potential buyers in the equation as well.

Sportsbank would already be willing to put money into the Premier League to fund their January transfer window campaign.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play