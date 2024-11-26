Sportsbank willing to fund Palace January market campaign

Tribal Football
Sportsbank are closing on buying into Crystal Palace.

Palace director John Textor is now in a final round of discussions about selling his 45 per cent in the club.

The Daily Mail says Sportsbank has the backing of investors from UAE and the US.

It's suggested Textor will sell his stake for £200-230m.

However, it is too early to say if there are other potential buyers in the equation as well.

Sportsbank would already be willing to put money into the Premier League to fund their January transfer window campaign.

 

