Crystal Palace eyeing Lyon midfielder Cherki

Crystal Palace are eyeing Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki.

The Sun says Palace scouts checked on Cherki last night in Lyon's draw with Reims.

There is hope departing Palace director John Textor, who is also owner of OL, will help the Eagles sign Cherki.

However, the final decision will be left to the player.

Cherki is rated at £20m and is also on the radar of Liverpool.

