Sportsbank to make “significant financial investment” in Palace in exclusive deal

Investment group Sportsbank has signed an exclusivity agreement to invest in the company which owns 45 percent of Crystal Palace.

Sportsbank is led by Palace fan Zechariah Janjua and have made it clear that they want to make “significant financial investment” in Eagle Football Holdings to help the club reach the next level.

A statement from Sportsbank confirms the investment and reveals their financial support for the Eagles who will benefit greatly from the exclusive deal with co-owner John Textor.

“Sportsbank Limited, a sports investment company led by Crystal Palace supporter Zechariah Janjua, announces that it has entered into an agreement with Eagle Football Holdings Limited for an investment which will include a period of exclusivity while due diligence is conducted and relevant commercial and legal agreements are concluded.

“Sportsbank intends to make a significant financial and management investment in Eagles with the backing of major international financial and strategic management investors who strongly support Eagles' multi-club model.

“Further announcements will be made once the intended investment by Sportsbank in Eagles has been completed.”

According to the Athletic, they have agreed to buy Eagle Football’s stake in Palace for nearly £150m in a move that is being funded by Mansoor and Haider Syed. Textor may now decide to retain his shares in Palace but relinquish his place on the board to allow Sportbank to have more control over the club over the next few years.