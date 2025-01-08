Riad on his slow return to Palace side: The recovery is going well, thanks to God

Riad on his slow return to the Palace side: The recovery is going well, thanks to God

Chadi Riad is slowly returning to the Crystal Palace side after picking up a knee injury which has kept him out of action for some time.

The centre-back has played for Palace U21s’ on two occasions against Anderlecht and Fulham after picking up the knee injury against Fulham. Speaking to cpfc.co.uk, the youngster, who is looking to impress manager Oliver Glasner in the coming months, spoke about how his return is thanks to a higher power.

“The recovery is going well, thanks to God. I know it's been a long and hard process, where I've had to work a lot, but thanks to God I've been able to enjoy the first 45 minutes with the U21s, and now 60 minutes.

"I'm going to work 100% to have the opportunity to play with the first-team again.”

Riad admits he is working hard to build the stamina needed to be successful in the Premier League but revealed that his injury set back has been tough as it is his first in a very long time.

“Honestly, it's been tough, because it's my first injury in a long time," Riad said.

“It's definitely been a time of learning, of working on myself, of knowing what my weaknesses are, to improve them, and to become stronger than ever, and to show that on the pitch.

“Every player wants to come back as soon as possible, to help in whatever way, on the pitch, off the pitch, whatever.

“I'm a player who always gives 100%. Both in training, and if the coach gives me the pleasure of having a few minutes, and that's all.”