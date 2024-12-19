Sportsbank to buy major stake in Crystal Palace in deal worth £230M

Tribal Football
Global investment firm Sportsbank are in line to buy a significant stake in Crystal Palace.

The club’s current investor John Textor wants to sell his shares, as he wants to buy another club outright.

Per The Mail, the group led by south London based businessmen Zechariah Janjua and Navshir Jaffer are the preferred bidders.

They are now hoping to iron out the fine print and seal a deal worth £230M

Palace are hoping to see everything ratified by February or March of 2025, such is the speed of this process.

Sportsbank will take on responsibility for Palace alongside fellow co-owners Steve Parish, Josh Harris, and David Blitzer.

