Glasner praises Palace efforts after Arsenal Cup defeat

Crystal Palace gave it their all in their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Arsenal.

That is the view of manager Oliver Glasner, who only had praise for his hard working team.

The young coach is aware that Arsenal simply had more quality in attacking positions on the night, winning 3-2.

“Absolutely (it was a disappointing result),” the manager stated post-game.

“Especially when we scored two goals here at the Emirates – it should have been at least a (draw and therefore a) penalty shoot-out.

“But we weren't good enough. We are self-critical. I think we didn't perform at our best level. I mentioned it before at the press conference: we needed to perform at our best level to take the win.

“We missed several percentages. Out of possession, several percentages. In possession, we lost the ball too easily, too quick, and then the pressure increased. Also in defence, it was sometimes half-pressure, half being in shape, and then Arsenal are too good, so that's a little bit frustrating today.

“But the players tried everything. Even when we were 1-3 down, we came back. And at the end, maybe with a lucky goal from a set play or something, we would have gone into the penalty shoot-out. But I think today we have to accept that Arsenal were the better team.

“They had too much possession in our half, in the final third, and then it's just a question of time with their quality. We knew with all their quality that they could score a goal. We gave them too many chances because we were too passive. They were too long in our final third.

“I know it's not too easy because they moved the ball quite quickly, but this is what we have to improve on Saturday (when Palace host Arsenal), and then it's possible (to win).

“The positive thing is that scoring two here is not too easy. Not many teams score two at the Emirates – this is good. But the whole team performance we will try, and I know all the players, will try to improve, to get the win at home.

“I think after having the lead, we showed a little bit too much respect. I told the players I know all of them, and I would never demand something they couldn't do. They tried everything, but I could feel it was not this 100% conviction and courage that we needed to take the win.”

