Kporha proud of Palace debut in Cup defeat

Crystal Palace starlet Caleb Kporha was still coming to terms with playing against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

The youngster got to make his full debut during a 3-2 loss at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

While Palace were not able to hold onto a 1-0 lead that they gained in the first half, the young defender will never forget this night.

"I found out today I was playing, in the team meeting," Kporha said. 

"So yeah, it was good news for me. At first I thought no way, but I was just excited to show what I could do.

"I thought I was doing well in training, and I’ve got the chance to prove myself out there. It was a good moment for me and a joy to play against one of the best teams in the world.

"It hasn’t really sunk it yet really tonight. But I’ve tried to enjoy it, it was a really good experience for me."

 

