Arteta praise for Tierney after Arsenal Cup win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about using left-back Kieran Tierney as a winger.

The Scotland international was in a very attacking role during their win over Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

Tierney made one outstanding pass to Gabriel Jesus that nearly set up a goal in the first half.

After the 3-2 quarter final win, Artery said of Tierney: “He’s playing to his strengths, that’s something that we have to continue to learn because they give you a lot of information, they tell you not sometimes with their words but with a lot of information, where they feel more comfortable and certainly there is a much better fit for him.”

On the reason for Tierney coming off later in the second half, he added: It was cramp.”

 

