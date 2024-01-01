Dashi signs first professional contract with Crystal Palace

Academy midfielder Matteo Dashi has signed his first professional contract with Crystal Palace.

After joining the club at an Under-14s lever, Dashi has progressed up the age groups consistently, even featuring once for the Under-21s side last season.

The youngster scored four goals against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Leicester City and Norwich City for for Rob Quinn’s Under-18s side last season.

The 17-year-old made an impressive 30 appearances for the U18s across all competitions, bagging four goals and three assists.

After signing his professional contract, Dashi said: “It’s good obviously, it’s a great feeling. This is the first club I’ve been at at Academy level and I’m really grateful for the opportunity."

Dashi clearly has a bright future with the club and could get his first chance in the first team in the upcoming season.