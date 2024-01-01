Tribal Football
Matteo Dashi signs first professional contract with Crystal Palace
Academy midfielder Matteo Dashi has signed his first professional contract with Crystal Palace.

After joining the club at an Under-14s lever, Dashi has progressed up the age groups consistently, even featuring once for the Under-21s side last season. 

The youngster scored four goals against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Leicester City and Norwich City for for Rob Quinn’s Under-18s side last season. 

The 17-year-old made an impressive 30 appearances for the U18s across all competitions, bagging four goals and three assists. 

After signing his professional contract, Dashi said: “It’s good obviously, it’s a great feeling. This is the first club I’ve been at at Academy level and I’m really grateful for the opportunity." 

Dashi clearly has a bright future with the club and could get his first chance in the first team in the upcoming season. 

