Sporting CP striker Gyokeres: Man City triumph a career highlight

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres says their Champions League win against Sporting CP was a career highlight.

Gyokeres was speaking after scoring for Sweden in their Nations League win against Slovakia. The striker also struck a hat-trick against City.

He said, “It's been a fun week, with lots of games, wins and also some goals.

"The game with Manchester City meant a lot, of course. It was the Champions League and our coach's (Ruben Amorim) last home game.

"It was good for it ending up well. It was also good for me to score three goals."