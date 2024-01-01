Sporting CP president Varandas defends asking price for Arsenal, Chelsea target Gyokeres

Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas insists Viktor Gyokeres is worth €100m.

It's been suggested Arsenal and Chelsea were turned off moving for the Swede over his asking price.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Varandas says: “He has a clause of €100m and being sold depends on the moment of the player, his age, whether there is more than one club in the running. I have seen lower-level players transferred for over 100 million, great players for under 100 million.

"Sporting is happy to have Viktor and he is happy here. During the market, there was not a day without news saying that Viktor was leaving, but he is still here.

“Presence in the Champions League is an indispensable weapon to avoid selling. The three main sources of income for a club are television rights, income from European competitions and player sales. As for television rights, they are closed until 2028. If we had not been in the Champions League we would have 30 or 40 million euros less in tickets and that is only maintained by selling players.”