Spors insists academy talent still crucial part of Southampton future

New Southampton technical director Johannes Spors insists the academy will remain a bedrock of the club's future success.

Spors insists any first team rebuilding will include room for their best kids to come through.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I don't think people are speaking enough about how successful the academy is at the moment," he told the Daily Echo.

"They are having great results and developing good talents. This is crucial, and it's also part of my job to make sure that we have pathways (into the first team) ready.

"If our academy kid is the number five player in their position it makes a big difference compared to being the number two or three player in that position.

"I have to make sure that they are getting minutes if they are the second or third option in a certain position. That is crucial for development here."