Southampton accept Ramsdale departure

Paul Vegas
Southampton have accepted they will lose goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of the season.

The England international only moved to Saints last summer from Arsenal, but will leave when they're relegated at the end of the season.

Ramsdale has been linked with Chelsea and Newcastle United in recent weeks.

The Sun says Saints are prepared to sell Ramsdale and replace him with Gavin Bazunu.

Bazunu is currently on-loan with Standard Liege.

