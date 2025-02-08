Tribal Football
Most Read
Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami match
Amorim insists Van Nistelrooy leaving Man Utd backroom staff was mark of respect
Arsenal hit by Martinelli news
Real Madrid begin talks to sign Zubimendi despite Arsenal interest this winter

Spors eager to get started at Southampton

Paul Vegas
Spors eager to get started at Southampton
Spors eager to get started at SouthamptonTribalfootball
Johannes Spors has been confirmed as Southampton's new technical director.

On Friday, Saints announced Spors's arrival, who was most recently a Global Sports Director in the 777 Group.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There he was responsible for Genoa, Standard Liege, Melbourne Victor, Red Star and Vasco da Gama.

Spors has previously worked with clubs such as Vitesse, HSV and Leipzig and is now looking forward to taking responsibility in Southampton.

He told the club's website: "I look forward to finally starting my work in Southampton. Saints is a big history club to develop players - not only at the academy, but also on the first team.

"I look forward to working with the rest of the team to build a strategy that helps bring success to the field."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSouthamptonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Southampton manager Juric admits missing out on multiple players this winter
Southampton's Amo-Ameyaw praises fans as he makes deadline day move to Strasbourg
Liverpool captain Van Dijk tipped for "Real Madrid, Barcelona" move