Spors eager to get started at Southampton

Johannes Spors has been confirmed as Southampton's new technical director.

On Friday, Saints announced Spors's arrival, who was most recently a Global Sports Director in the 777 Group.

There he was responsible for Genoa, Standard Liege, Melbourne Victor, Red Star and Vasco da Gama.

Spors has previously worked with clubs such as Vitesse, HSV and Leipzig and is now looking forward to taking responsibility in Southampton.

He told the club's website: "I look forward to finally starting my work in Southampton. Saints is a big history club to develop players - not only at the academy, but also on the first team.

"I look forward to working with the rest of the team to build a strategy that helps bring success to the field."