Southampton manager Juric admits the club missed out on a lot of players this winter

Southampton manager Ivan Juric expressed frustration with the outcome of the winter transfer window.

While Saints secured five new signings, only Welington and Albert Gronbaek are likely to make an immediate impact in the first team.

The window did allow for some squad reduction, with six senior players leaving, though only Sam Amo-Ameyaw’s exit appears permanent.

Asked if he wanted more, Juric said: "Yeah, a little bit because we have some positions that we missed players.

"That could be a problem in the future. I understand it was a really difficult situation for us because we are on the bottom of the table.

"It's not easy. Maybe it's much easier for Ipswich or other teams now to buy the players, to convince the players to come.

"I think the club tried to bring me what I want, but we didn't succeed. That is the truth."