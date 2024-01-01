Spence pens new Spurs deal

Tottenham right-back Djed Spence has completed a remarkable turnaround at the club.

Spence looked as though he was destined for an exit in the summer, and is not in the club’s Europa League squad.

However, he has worked hard to impress boss Ange Postecoglou in the Premier League and has now signed a new contract.

The 24-year-old London-born defender has been a Spurs player since July 2022.

Spence has made four appearances for Spurs, with three of them coming in the Premier League.

He will be hoping for even more game time, and to get back into their Europa League squad for the second half of the term.