Redknapp slams FA over Tuchel hiring
Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has slammed the FA after it emerged Thomas Tuchel has agreed to take the England job.

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich is set to be unveiled by the FA in a formal media presentation on Wednesday at 1:30pm.

Redknapp, who was in the past a contender of the job, has blasted the decision.

He  told Sky Sports News: “He’s lost his job quite quickly at a couple of clubs.

"It’s not like he’s been a massive success. He’s come and gone at a couple of clubs. I’m very patriotic, I think we should have an English manager but obviously the field was very small to choose from.”

