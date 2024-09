Spalletti says Newcastle midfielder Tonali "magnificent" for Italy win

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti was delighted with Sandro Tonali's performance in their Nations League win against France in Paris.

The Newcastle midfielder was making his first Azzurri appearance since serving his betting ban.

Advertisement Advertisement

“His performance was magnificent," said Spalletti.

"We were afraid he wouldn’t have 90 minutes in his legs, but in the last five minutes he sprinted down the flank and went clear on goal by himself.

"We have rediscovered a fantastic player.”