Souttar's loan to be terminated as he returns to Leicester with Achilles injury
Souttar had been enjoying his season away from the club at Sheffield United.
However, their manager Chris Wilder confirmed that Souttar had a serious Achilles injury.
Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, he said: "Harry Souttar goes back to Leicester now, he's snapped his Achilles and is out for the season so that's a big blow for us.
"He's been amazing, his partnership with Anel (Ahmedhodzic) and with Jack (Robinson) as well. He's been outstanding and is a great personality to work with, a great character.
"I'm devastated for him. He loved it here and he's absolutely gutted. I spoke to him the day after Boxing Day, but we have to get on with it and show what we're all about."
Speaking about January, he added: "We've had conversations about after the 27 of December and they are ongoing positive conversations with the owners to sensibly help the group, and the supporters, in terms of having a strong second half of the season. I like the chemistry of the group but players need resting."