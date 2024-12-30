Souttar's loan to be terminated as he returns to Leicester with Achilles injury

Leicester City loanee Harry Souttar will be recalled after a season-ending injury.

Souttar had been enjoying his season away from the club at Sheffield United.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, their manager Chris Wilder confirmed that Souttar had a serious Achilles injury.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, he said: "Harry Souttar goes back to Leicester now, he's snapped his Achilles and is out for the season so that's a big blow for us.

"He's been amazing, his partnership with Anel (Ahmedhodzic) and with Jack (Robinson) as well. He's been outstanding and is a great personality to work with, a great character.

"I'm devastated for him. He loved it here and he's absolutely gutted. I spoke to him the day after Boxing Day, but we have to get on with it and show what we're all about."

Speaking about January, he added: "We've had conversations about after the 27 of December and they are ongoing positive conversations with the owners to sensibly help the group, and the supporters, in terms of having a strong second half of the season. I like the chemistry of the group but players need resting."