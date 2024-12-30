Man City ace Haaland tells teammates: Let's relax and focus on fourth

Manchester City ace Erling Haaland has urged teammates to "relax" after their win against Leicester City on Sunday.

Haaland was on the scoresheet as City won 2-0, to make it two wins in the past 14 games for the defending champions.

The Norway international later said: "Goal? Beautiful, great cross and great header, an important goal and an important victory. I'm always happy. Today I'm happy.

"It's important. One to look forward, relax a bit... and then look at fourth (position) and start again.

"Confidence is very important in football. When that happens to you, it affects you. It is what it is. You have to move forward, be positive and look to the future. When you are used to winning games it is not easy. This club has won the Premier League a lot in the last 10 years, so we have to move forward, be positive and try to encourage each other."

On the fans, he also said: "It's amazing. They've supported us the whole time and we really appreciate it. It's incredible to feel their support even when things haven't gone our way. When they chant my name it makes me smile, so we really appreciate it."

City manager Pep Guardiola also said of his star centre-forward: "I have not learned to complain, to point the finger at people. It happened, it's life, it's football, so we try again. That's why we have always been successful, because it's never enough (what we do).

"We will try again and again. That's why we have won so many titles. Every three days there was a game and we won, won, won for many years. Now we have to do the same thing and the results are not good."