Southampton winger Dibling: No pressure with Bale, Walcott comparisons

Southampton winger Tyler Dibling says he's unconcerned about comparisons with past academy graduates.

The likes of Theo Walcott, Gareth Bale and Matt Le Tissier all came though the youth system at Saints in the past.

“I don't really feel the pressure when I hear about that," Dibling told the Daily Echo.

"Obviously those players, like Bale, are so good. If I'm going to get put in that group of players that came up (at Saints), it's just good to be around those names. It’s cool.

"I always just try and have fun and play how I was playing with the under-21s at Totton. I just try to play the same way.

“No matter where we are, when you’re young, you just need minutes. It’s hard for some people, so I see the young players leave.

“I think it's minutes that are the most important and if they aren't getting them here then they need to go somewhere else.”