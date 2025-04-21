Tribal Football
Southampton whiz Dibling: Ramsdale winding me up over £100M rumours

Southampton whiz Dibling: Ramsdale winding me up over £100M rumours
Southampton winger Tyler Dibling insists he's taking all the transfer rumours swirling around him in his stride.

The teenager is a target for Manchester United, with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig also interested.

A asking price of £100m has been mooted and Dibling joked: "Rambo (Aaron Ramsdale) loves it.

"I’ll miss a shot in training and he’ll just go: '£90million! £80million!' as it keeps going down. It’s all good fun. There’s a few nicknames going around. It’s all jokes. Nobody takes it seriously. It’s just a number. It’s all fun.

"I don't try to think about it and just try and go into train every day and work hard and train the best I can. At the end of the day, I love Southampton. I have been here since I was eight. It is such a great team and I am working to do big things with them."

 

"We can't be the worst"

A draw at West Ham took Saints to 11 points, equal to the tally of the Premier League's worst ever performers Derby County.

The teen added, "Obviously, nobody wants to be the worst team in the history of the league.

"I don't want to be, and none of the squad wants to be so that's what we are trying to do, get a point, get a couple more points so we don't have that title above our heads."

 

