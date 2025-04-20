Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man Utd, Liverpool target Simons: I have a lot of dreams
Man Utd, Liverpool target Simons: I have a lot of dreamsČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Paul Fritz
Xavi Simons admits he has ambitions beyond RB Leipzig.

The Holland midfielder has been outstanding for RBL this season and his form is attracting interest from major clubs across Europe.

Sky Deutschland says Manchester United and Liverpool are both interested ahead of the summer market.

Simons said,  "I'm still a young player, I have a lot of dreams, and the club knows that. But right now, the most important thing is to play well in the next games.

"After the international games, we'll sit down and see what happens."

Simons has a deal with RBL to 2027  and is available for around €70m.

