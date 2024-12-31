Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
Man Utd to bid for former Chelsea defender
Amorim: Man Utd must sell to buy; this club needs a SHOCK
Man Utd consider Obi-Martin for early senior debut

Southampton to terminate two loans to free up places in the squad for January window

Ansser Sadiq
Southampton to terminate two loans to free up places in the squad for January window
Southampton to terminate two loans to free up places in the squad for January windowTribal Football
Southampton could be in line to do two new domestic loan deals this winter.

The Saints were intending to hold onto Maxwell Cornet and Lesley Ugochukwu for the rest of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, neither has played regularly since arriving from West Ham and Chelsea respectively.

Both clubs want to bring those players back and loan them out to other teams, per talkSPORT.

As a result, the Saints will have to make other arrangements to beef up their squad.

New manager Ivan Juric has been tasked with getting the team out of the relegation zone.

Mentions
Ugochukwu LesleyMcKnight MaxwellSouthamptonChelseaWest HamPremier League
Related Articles
Ipswich, West Ham wait to pounce for Galatasaray outcast Ziyech
West Ham boss Lopetegui: Great team spirit being shown here
Southampton boss Juric: I want to help improve Dibling