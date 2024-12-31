Southampton to terminate two loans to free up places in the squad for January window

Southampton could be in line to do two new domestic loan deals this winter.

The Saints were intending to hold onto Maxwell Cornet and Lesley Ugochukwu for the rest of the season.

However, neither has played regularly since arriving from West Ham and Chelsea respectively.

Both clubs want to bring those players back and loan them out to other teams, per talkSPORT.

As a result, the Saints will have to make other arrangements to beef up their squad.

New manager Ivan Juric has been tasked with getting the team out of the relegation zone.