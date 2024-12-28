Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Southampton boss Juric: I want to help improve Dibling
Southampton boss Juric: I want to help improve DiblingAction Plus
Southampton boss Ivan Juric explained benching Tyler Dibling for their home defeat to West Ham.

Juric insists it was about protecting the winger's fitness.

 "When I was deeply watching all of the games, my feeling was that he's a little bit tired. He started very, very well," Juric explained. 

"(He's a) great talent, incredible talent. In the last few games, I saw him a little bit less explosive, which is normal, he's only a kid now.

"But (he's a) big talent, great talent. I really believe that he can become a really good player."

Juric added, "What I really like to do is improve the players.

"I'm obsessed with you giving me the player whose value is five and after one year he's eight.

"I like to work, I like to analyse all the things, to be in the right contact with the players and my satisfaction is that every individual player is getting better." 

