Southampton teammates happy winding up England returnee Harwood-Bellis

England international Taylor Harwood-Bellis has become the butt of jokes after returning from senior duty.

The Southampton star was involved in a 5-0 win over the Republic of Ireland, scoring a header from a Jude Bellingham cross."They set me up and then when I start talking about it, they just hammer me for mentioning it again," stated the smirking Harwood-Bellis, per Daily Echo.

"He hasn't shut up but I would be the same, I don't think I would come in for a week," quipped teammate Flynn Downes, as he believed Harwood-Bellis would score.

"I knew he would score. I was sitting with his missus and I said to her that he's going to score. Then boom, the ball from Jude was lovely."

"So proud," Harwood-Bellis added. "It's something that has come a lot sooner than I thought it would. I remember the ball coming in and I thought at the time, 'What a ball'.

"I've got a good relationship with Lee obviously, with the 21s. He's done a great job when he was with the seniors and obviously, all thanks to him.

"The level's high. It's the pinnacle. The best English players in the world are there all in one dressing room so there's a difference.

"But the style and the way you want to play, I feel like my game is adaptable and it was just about having the confidence to show that - and hopefully I did."

