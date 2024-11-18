Kane speaks on Harwood-Bellis' fantastic England debut and how he created Bowen's goal

England captain Harry Kane has revealed how Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis not only scored on his debut but also setup Jarrod Bowen for his first goal.

The 22-year-old came off the bench to score his first goal for the Three Lions with an emphatic header fired in perfectly by Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham. His goal helped England win 5-0 against Ireland, finishing top of their Nations League group.

Kane opened up on the Saints star and how his performance was more than just that headed goal but instead a set piece filled with ingenuity as he helped Bowen pick up his first goal in an England shirt.

“It wasn’t (something that we worked on in training). That was actually Taylor who said we should do something," Kane explained to Sky Sports.

“We’ve had that free-kick for the last, sort of, three years. We had it a lot in the Euros but we didn’t get the opportunity to use it.

“I told Jude and Jarrod and it was one that worked out perfectly. It was nice to see Jarrod get his goal.”

On the goal Kane added how Harwood-Bellis will never forget that moment and how brilliant the cross was from Bellingham.

“It was a great ball in by Jude and a great header by him.

“He attacked it like he has dreamed since being a kid, playing in your back garden dreaming of being at Wembley.

“He wasn’t going to let that one go. What a week for him, to get his first call-up and then to come on at Wembley and score his first goal. It’s a special night that he will never forget."

