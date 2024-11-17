Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants
Prem clubs alerted as Osimhen contract carries TWO buyout clauses
Amorim clear to lead Man Utd training on Monday
Benfica wing-back Carreras: Man Utd have buy-back option, but...

Southampton defender Harwood-Bellis proud of first England goal

Paul Vegas
Southampton defender Harwood-Bellis proud of first England goal
Southampton defender Harwood-Bellis proud of first England goalTribalfootball
Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis was delighted scoring in England's win against the Republic of Ireland.

Harwood-Bellis struck a first goal for England in the 5-0 Nations League victory.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later said, "It is a great day for me and my family. It's every young kid's dream to make their debut, and to score the goal is magical.

"I had a few hints yesterday that I would be needed at some point, when I got the nod to come on I was over the moon.

"There's always a pathway and us young ones, we do believe we can get into the seniors. We know the door is open if we take our chances, I've got to thank Lee (Carsley) for calling me up and I have repaid him with a nice goal.

"Playing for my country at every level is something I take such pride in. To play for the seniors is something you dream of, it is the pinnacle of football, to do it and score is some feeling."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHarwood-Bellis TaylorSouthampton
Related Articles
Southampton midfielder Aribo: Harwood-Bellis deserves England chance
Southampton boss Martin delighted for Harwood-Bellis after first England call-up
Southampton boss Martin: Harwood-Bellis deserves England call