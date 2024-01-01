Southampton star Sugawara says fans have warmed to him

Southampton defender Yukinari Sugawara believes the fans have already taken to him.

The 24-year-old Japanese international scored his first goal for the club over the weekend.

Sugawara netted in a 3-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday, but took time to single out the fans afterward.

"I think first the players need to love the fans and the club, then they will love back more than we love," he told the Daily Echo.

"So first I love them and how they love me, and then the club loves me. But I love more than they love me, you know?

"So that's like girlfriend and boyfriend," he quipped.

"But when I love them, then I hope they love me back more.

"We have a very good relationship and I'm very comfortable to talk with the fans and walk in the city.

"When I walk in the city I have some moments to take pictures with the fans, and they're really kind and say good things about the club."