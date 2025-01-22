Southampton seek FA all-clear over Spors appointment

Southampton are in talks with the Football Association about Johannes Spors.

The Saints are hoping to bring in Spors as their new technical director as soon as possible.

However, The Mail states that there are some issues regarding where Spors works at present.

He is the global sporting director for the 777 Group, who have stakes in Genoa, Sevilla, Standard Liege and Vasco De Gama.

The club want to make sure there are no issues with the Premier League or FA about Spors taking on a job at the Saints.

He is set to come in to the club to replace Jason Wilcox, who left St Mary’s for Manchester United last April.