Southampton secure just second Premier League win against worried Ipswich

Southampton snatched all three points with a late Paul Onuachu strike at Portman Road, registering just their second Premier League (PL) win of the season by beating fellow strugglers Ipswich Town, who suffered a fourth successive league defeat in the process.

Occupying the bottom two spots ahead of kick-off, a low-key, tentative start was perhaps unsurprising. However, an error from Arijanet Muric allowed Joe Aribo to put Southampton in front with a well-taken first-time shot in the 21st minute.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ipswich didn’t take long to respond though, levelling the scores through Liam Delap, who took Nathan Broadhead’s pass in his stride before riding a Jan Bednarek sliding challenge and slotting calmly past Aaron Ramsdale.

At this stage, the Tractor Boys had momentum firmly on their side as they cut through the visitors on the break, denied only by an important Ramsdale save from Broadhead’s effort when steaming down on goal.

By the time the HT whistle blew, Saints fans were most likely content with a stalemate, having survived a late first-half scare when Julio Enciso whipped a low free-kick into the side netting.

Ending the first period very much on the back foot, Southampton were dealt a double blow as Jack Stephens replaced the injured Taylor Harwood-Bellis, only to be forced off himself 10 minutes later.

Having kept Ipswich at bay following the restart, the away side almost retook the lead when a corner dropped to Aribo, but this time, the midfielder couldn’t direct his strike on target. Much like the first half, Ipswich gradually asserted their dominance and looked the most likely to score as the FT whistle drew nearer.

A low drive from Delap couldn’t beat Ramsdale from a tight angle with just under 20 minutes to go, which proved costly as Southampton stunned Ipswich late on.

Kamaldeen Sulemana made his way to the edge of the box before finding space for a low shot that was parried into the path of Onuachu, who made no mistake to put his side back ahead with minutes to play.

Despite an excellent result, these three points are unlikely to mean much come the end of the season, with Southampton still cut adrift at the foot of the table, eight points from safety and yet to eclipse Derby County’s record-low PL points tally of 11.

Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna’s side remain in the relegation zone, and it will no doubt feel like three points dropped as Ipswich go five league games without a win.