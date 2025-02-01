Ipswich winger Burns: I'm determined to come back better!

Ipswich winger Wes Burns is confident he will fight-back from his knee injury.

Burns' season is over after suffering an ACL injury in defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.

"Devastated that my season has ended this way, these things happen in football unfortunately,” he wrote on social media.

“It’s going to be a long old road to recovery but I’m determined to come back better! With the support of my family, Ipswich Town and my amazing teammates I have no doubt my rehab journey will give me the opportunity to improve as a person and athlete.

“I have every faith that the lads can get the job done this year. The best is yet to come from this group. The comeback will be better than the setback.”