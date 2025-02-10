Southampton's Sulemana claims he does not have a "an attitude problem" under Juric

Southampton's Sulemana claims he does not have a "bad attitude" under Juric

Southampton forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has dismissed claims of having a "bad attitude," insisting the label is unfair.

The Southampton winger has spoken candidly about the challenges he’s faced since joining the club.

Under Ivan Juric, the Ghanaian has revitalized his form, emerging as an important figure in Southampton’s lineup.

"There is a lot of misunderstanding," Kamaldeen insisted in Southampton's matchday programme.

"I was out for two months and I came back and there's expectations.

"I am the transfer record, so on my first day back I was expected to be the best player on the pitch. That's when the pressure kicks in.

"People don't understand the whole picture. You need a run of games, you need to be trusted, you need game time, you need confidence from the coaches and the players.

"I felt like sometimes I was alone in a battle. I get a lot of stick, I get a lot of bad comments and some people question my character."

He continued: "There are so many things I've seen out there, people think I've got an attitude problem and that's the reason why I wasn't playing.

"But I've never, ever disrespected anybody in the club. I'm always on time. When I'm on the pitch I work as hard as I can