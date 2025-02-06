Southampton defender Bree reveals "both sides" of Juric's personality

Southampton defender James Bree revealed that manager Ivan Juric "can have a laugh" and shows "both sides" of his personality to the players.

Juric, known for his hard work and honesty from his time at Torino and AS Roma, has maintained that approach at St Mary's.

Bree, who has started the last seven games, praised Juric's balanced management style, noting his ability to be friendly yet demanding.

"It is clearly a very, very, very, different styles of play. Probably the opposite, really. Obviously we all loved Russ when he was here," admitted Bree.

"We were all very close to him and we are all close as a group anyway with Ivan coming in with new tactics and a new way of coaching and stuff.

"He's a nice guy. Very to the point. Probably not as close and as friendly as Russell was to the boys but I think we probably needed that a little bit

"A little bit of a shake up. He's very direct and very aggressive with how he likes to play and I think it obviously suits a few of the boys."

Bree added: "He's got both sides as well. He can have a laugh and then he can be very serious as well. We've not had a terrible b...

"I can't say it like that. We have not had a terrible telling off like that yet and hopefully we don't have to get one."