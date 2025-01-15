Southampton's Smallbone says Sulemana's form will boost his confidence this season

Southampton star Will Smallbone hopes teammate Kamaldeen Sulemana can sustain his present form.

Sulemana did not enjoy the best of starts to life as a Saint, but now looks to be firing on all cylinders.

He was the broadcaster's man of the match in Sunday's 3-0 win over Swansea City in the FA Cup third round.

Smallbone told the Daily Echo: "A hundred per cent. I think he's shown here exactly what we want from him and what everyone wants from him.

"I hope and I'm sure this will give him a lot of confidence going forward, especially in front of goal and being positive. He's lightning quick.

"He's got quick feet. He can be a real positive asset for us and have a positive impact in games. Hopefully, for his confidence, this will do a lot of good for him."

The midfielder added: "I think, obviously, the Premier League is the Premier League. It's the best and most difficult league in the world for a reason.

"You're coming up against the best defenders, midfielders and attackers. It's just about finding consistency. I think for him as well, maybe having a run of games.

"Maybe that's what he needs to be able to, you know, get himself up to speed in the Premier League. I think this performance will more than help him."