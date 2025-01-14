Southampton boss Juric declares Sulemana plans

Southampton boss Ivan Juric has urged his bosses to hold onto Kamaldeen Sulemana.

There has been speculation that Sulemana may well be sold in the January transfer window.

However, Juric appears to be impressed with the young talent and wants to work with him some more.

After an FA Cup win over Swansea City, he stated: "I think he's a good player and now, in this moment, the good players have to stay in Southampton.

“For me, all the good players have to stay here."