Amorim on Man Utd's title chances: I don't feel that pressure, I just want to win

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken ahead of the clash with Southampton on Thursday night, here are the biggest quotes from his press conference.

On changing his tactics against Southampton after the Arsenal clash:

“This next game will teach me more about my players than the last two.

“There is no expectation in the last two games. Against Arsenal we waited for the opportunity. In the future we can’t play like that and I know that. Fans will expect more tomorrow. We have to deliver.”

Has the pressure of the club affected player performance in recent years?

"Of course you feel the pressure of the club but in this moment, I don't feel that pressure.

"In the last years we haven't won the league. In the past here, if you didn't win the league one year you would have to win it the next. I don't feel that pressure.

"We have to bring that pressure to us because outside the fans are amazing. I don't feel that pressure, I just want to win. To feel that pressure in the future we need to win - we need to win titles and we need to win games."

Amorim says he is focused on the Southampton game rather than Rashford’s future

"I just want to win tomorrow. My focus is to win tomorrow and I will choose the players that I think are the best to win the game tomorrow. I am just focused on that."

On working on the final third:

"The most difficult thing to train in one team is the way you build with the ball and in the final third the way you create situations. That is what a big team should do very well and for that we also need time to train. We have had for a long time a lack of goals.

"We don't spend a lot of times during games in the last third with the ball - we did it against Nottingham Forest but we need to improve in that part of the game. I understand in this moment it is ok to play like that against Liverpool and Arsenal - against Arsenal we waited for the opportunity but in the future you cannot play like that and I know that but we need time to build a different way of playing. In the future we are going to focus a lot on that."

On whether United have turned a corner:

"I think tomorrow will tell us more about our team than the last two games."

On young star Toby Collyer and how he could play a part against the Saints:

"Toby is training really well - he has a lot of pace. He likes to learn and he is one more option for tomorrow."