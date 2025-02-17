Talented teenager Takaoka continues to impress for Japan ahead of Southampton move

Southampton youth signing Rento Takaoka is impressing at the Under-20 Asian Cup in China ahead of his summer move to the club.

The 17-year-old scored late on to rescue a late 2-2 draw for Japan against Syria on Monday morning. This will please Saints boss Ivan Juric, who will be looking forward to welcoming him to the club at the end of the season.

Takaoka scored late on to rescue a late 2-2 draw for Japan against Syria on Monday morning, adding to his assist from the opening game. His 85th-minute equaliser ensured Japan maintained their unbeaten record at the competition as they look to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

The teenager is certainly a hot prospect to keep an eye on ahead of his Premier League move and could become the fourth Japanese player to play for Southampton, following in the footsteps of Maya Yoshida, Takumi Minamino, Tadanari Lee and Yukinari Sugawara, who all impressed for the club in recent years.