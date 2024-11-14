Tribal Football
Real Valladolid eyeing Real Madrid striker Endrick
Real Valladolid are eyeing Real Madrid striker Endrick.

Super Deporte says Real Valladolid are showing interest in the 18 year-old ahead of the January market.

Valladolid, who are second to last in LaLiga, are considering trying to take Endrick on loan in January.

The team has only scored ten goals in 13 LaLiga games and owner Ronaldo wants to improve their attack.

Endrick is tired of the limited playing time in Real Madrid and would therefore consider a loan. And the presence of Ronaldo could turn his head should Valladolid make a move.

